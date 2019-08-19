It’s a total failure to create enemies when appointed to the highest position-Police officers told

The Director in charge of Religious Affairs at the Police Service, ACP Very Fr. George Arthur, has urged senior police officers and leaders of the police service to use their positions to bring about social transformation stressing on the point that “it is a total failure to create enemies when serving as a leader’.

He charged them to be disciplined, principled, and accountable to those they serve.

He was delivering a sermon on Sunday August 19, 2019 at a Thanksgiving service held in honour of the immediate past IGP, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu.

He said police officers must use their positions to unite people bad bring them, love, reconcile humanity.

He said some former IGPs are unable to go back to the very office they worked because of how they treated their subordinates.

The man of God urged David Asante-Apeatu to reconcile with the people be had offended online if his duty.

He said people who stand for the truth, and are objective, are hated but that should not discourage them (police officers) from speaking the truth.

He indicated wicked people hate the truth and also hate when forgiveness and love are preached.

The man of God said “people will plot evil against you but their evil plot will not materialize. Even if you encounter the deepest darkness, you will overcome the challenges and evil plotted by people.”

He challenged officers to work with clear conscious and God will deliver them from their oppressors and enemies “if you put your trust in him”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

