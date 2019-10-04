Entertainment

It remains disrespectful for people to insist I dated NAM 1-Becca

0

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and actress Becca, has slammed critics who asserted that she had a romantic relationship with Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Zylofon Music.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said it would be disrespectful for anyone to make such frivolous claims.

She said the speculations were unfounded, baseless and an attempt to denigrate her.

Becca noted people made the speculations because she is a public figure.

You might also like..

My deal with Zylofon Music affected me positively-Becca

I’ve not described Ghanaian men as weak in bed-Becca

She fiercely refuted claims that NAM 1 was using her as a front to win deals.

”That is not true. When you say something like that; that is so disrespectful.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

My deal with Zylofon Music affected me positively-Becca

Entertainment

I’ve not described Ghanaian men as weak in bed-Becca

Entertainment

It is inappropriate to discuss my mother on radio-Becca

Entertainment

‘Dada KD & fmr producer curses each other over money’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: