It remains disrespectful for people to insist I dated NAM 1-Becca

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and actress Becca, has slammed critics who asserted that she had a romantic relationship with Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Zylofon Music.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said it would be disrespectful for anyone to make such frivolous claims.

She said the speculations were unfounded, baseless and an attempt to denigrate her.

Becca noted people made the speculations because she is a public figure.

She fiercely refuted claims that NAM 1 was using her as a front to win deals.

”That is not true. When you say something like that; that is so disrespectful.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

