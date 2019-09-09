General News

It is not my job to clear my appointees of corruption-Nana Addo

0

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rubbished
claims of protecting his appointees cited for alleged corrupt practices.

Speaking at the 2019 annual general conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in Takoradi on Monday, the president denied the claims.

According to him, it was not his job
to clear or convict appointees of corruption charges.

The president
stressed that anyone with any corruption or
corruption-related charges or accusations would be subjected to due process for
them to clear themselves or otherwise.

He said many of the actions taken by
his administration in dealing with alleged acts of corruption, and much of the
narrative I have outlined, were unheard off in times past. The days when the
‘’punishment’’ of erring public officials was their relocation to the
presidency are over.’’

Speaking at the same event, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo disclosed to the gathering that a total of 21 people and a limited liability company, are currently facing trial in corruption and corruption-related cases in Ghana.

She said the cases involve a total of about US$139 million
and Gh¢67.3 million respectively.

“We must urge and support the
Judiciary to continue to assert its autonomy from both the Executive and
Parliament and to dispense justice in accordance with the law without fear or
favour,” she said.

The Attorney General noted that it was imperative for greater political will to enforce conformity with existing laws and that Ghana was blessed with “ardent civil society activism on upholding the rule of law.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

