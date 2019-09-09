It is not my job to clear my appointees of corruption-Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rubbished

claims of protecting his appointees cited for alleged corrupt practices.

Speaking at the 2019 annual general conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in Takoradi on Monday, the president denied the claims.

According to him, it was not his job

to clear or convict appointees of corruption charges.

The president

stressed that anyone with any corruption or

corruption-related charges or accusations would be subjected to due process for

them to clear themselves or otherwise.

He said many of the actions taken by

his administration in dealing with alleged acts of corruption, and much of the

narrative I have outlined, were unheard off in times past. The days when the

‘’punishment’’ of erring public officials was their relocation to the

presidency are over.’’

Speaking at the same event, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo disclosed to the gathering that a total of 21 people and a limited liability company, are currently facing trial in corruption and corruption-related cases in Ghana.

She said the cases involve a total of about US$139 million

and Gh¢67.3 million respectively.

“We must urge and support the

Judiciary to continue to assert its autonomy from both the Executive and

Parliament and to dispense justice in accordance with the law without fear or

favour,” she said.

The Attorney General noted that it was imperative for greater political will to enforce conformity with existing laws and that Ghana was blessed with “ardent civil society activism on upholding the rule of law.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

