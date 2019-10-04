Entertainment

It is inappropriate to discuss my mother on radio-Becca

0

Ghanaian female musician Becca has declined to comment on the issues surrounding her and the mother.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician said it is inappropriate to discuss her mother on radio.

According to Becca, whatever that happened is currently in the past and discussing it would be useless.

She said whatever that happened was a family issue and was resolved in a family way.

She told the host she did not want to be influenced by comments by the public hence allowed her family to deal with the issue.

”That was the right thing to do. I felt the right thing was to deal with the issue in a family way,” she added.

You might also like..

‘Dada KD & fmr producer curses each other over…

I’II love to sign onto Burniton Music again…

When asked if she knew or instructed some celebrities to attack the mother, she de3nied saying she never sanctioned that.

”That is not the conversation I came here for. I am here to discuss my music, and the first is that I don’t want to discuss my mother because it’s is inappropriate to discuss my mother on the radio.”

”She is my mother, she gave birth to me and whatever that has happened, I don’t want to ever discuss her on radio,” she added.

”I don’t know what brought the whole thing about but what I know is forgiveness and letting things go,” she said.

Becca said the first mistake was to let their family issue out in the public because everybody has an opinion about issues that is why you don’t allow certain things about you come public.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

‘Dada KD & fmr producer curses each other over money’

Entertainment

I’II love to sign onto Burniton Music again if…Kelvyn Boy

Entertainment

Stonebwoy will remain my legend because he made me an international artiste-Kelvyn…

Entertainment

‘Only senseless actresses will trade sex for roles’-Abena Ghana

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: