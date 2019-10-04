It is inappropriate to discuss my mother on radio-Becca

Ghanaian female musician Becca has declined to comment on the issues surrounding her and the mother.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician said it is inappropriate to discuss her mother on radio.

According to Becca, whatever that happened is currently in the past and discussing it would be useless.

She said whatever that happened was a family issue and was resolved in a family way.

She told the host she did not want to be influenced by comments by the public hence allowed her family to deal with the issue.

”That was the right thing to do. I felt the right thing was to deal with the issue in a family way,” she added.

When asked if she knew or instructed some celebrities to attack the mother, she de3nied saying she never sanctioned that.

”That is not the conversation I came here for. I am here to discuss my music, and the first is that I don’t want to discuss my mother because it’s is inappropriate to discuss my mother on the radio.”

”She is my mother, she gave birth to me and whatever that has happened, I don’t want to ever discuss her on radio,” she added.

”I don’t know what brought the whole thing about but what I know is forgiveness and letting things go,” she said.

Becca said the first mistake was to let their family issue out in the public because everybody has an opinion about issues that is why you don’t allow certain things about you come public.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

