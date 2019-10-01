Issuance of new licenses for Fund Managers frozen-SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC) has placed a moratorium on the issuing of new Fund Management Licences

for a period of six months effective today [Tuesday] October 1, 2019.

This was contained in a statement issued by SEC.

The statement said “The SEC shall, however, continue to review applications for renewals

for existing Fund Management Licencees and new market products.”

SEC indicated that the

move will achieve the following:

• A thorough review of the current

licensing regime for a stronger and a more efficient and resilient market and

the introduction of new licensing guidelines and directives

• A resolution of the current challenges

facing the securities industry and the capital market

• The Introduction of new products in the

capital market to deepen the existing market and to provide more investment

options for investors and the general public

• A thorough overhaul of the Commission’s

activities

“The Commission wishes to assure all market operators, investors and the general public that it is committed to ensuring rigorous enforcement of all the rules for operators in the capital market in order to promote the growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected,” the statement added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

