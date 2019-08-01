Investigations on PDS breaches to take 30 days to complete – Minister

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed to journalists at a press conference that government has formally commenced a full-scale inquiry into the detected breaches on the PDS contract.

The Minister further disclosed the investigations will be completed within 30 days.

According to him, the team conducting the inquiry comprises insurance investigation experts, officials of the Energy and Finance ministries and officials of the ECG and MIDA as well.



Mr. Nkrumah said the inquiry will determine the nature of the breaches and advise on suggested next steps.



“By Tuesday, the team is expected in DOHA-Qatar as part of the inquiry. All interested parties are cooperating with the inquiry at this stage” he said.

Government on Tuesday suspended the concession agreement with Power Distribution Services (PDS), bringing back the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to be in full control of power distribution.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the decision was taken after government detected “fundamental and material breaches of PDS’s obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further due diligence.”

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has accused government of altering the original; agreement in favour of party people.

They want the deal to be terminated with immediate effect.

“We hold President Akufo-Addo squarely responsible and liable for this embarrassing spectacle. Government and officialdom are neck deep in this failed Create, Loot and Share plot.”

Fellow Ghanaians, the so-called suspension of the concession is only a smoke screen to cover up Government’s complicity in this whole scandal of gargantuan proportion.”



The Minority addressing the press today said there is no tenable justification for PDS to stay on as a power distributor.

A Member of Parliament’s Committee on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor, in his address said “This concession agreement must be terminated without any further delay.’’

The Minority noted further that government must “Identify and not only identify but go ahead and prosecute those responsible for this fraudulent guarantee as confirmed by no other person than the Minister of Energy.”

“This project was expected to significantly improve access to electricity, ensure operational efficiency, turn around ECG, increase their profitability and have a sustainable, reliable and resilient delivery of power to the good people of Ghana,” said Jinapor.

“Unfortunately, however… upon assumption of office by the Akufo-Addo administration under the guise of the so-called local content participation, the government deliberately altered the original agreement in a manner and fashion to pave way for the contracts to be awarded to a cabal of companies that have no track record in the energy sector,” he stated during a press conference Thursday in Accra.

“This cabal …critical investigations revealed are not experienced in the power sector but rather a group of friends, cronies and NPP party apparatchiks contrary to the original goals, objectives and aspirations of the programme.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

