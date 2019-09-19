Investigate School Placement brouhaha-Coalition

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called for an investigation into circumstances that led to the chaos surrounding this year’s Senior High School placements.

GNECC in a statement said they want an independent committee to probe the matter and make its findings public.

They also want the committee to propose reforms that will ensure a credible and accountable Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

“We hereby demand a full-scale investigation by an Independent Committee to assess the current operational framework and system and ascertain the cause of the breach of the system’s security and integrity, thereby permitting access to saboteurs. The Committee should then make PUBLIC its report with recommendation on how an independent, credible and accountable CSSPS regime can be ensured in Ghana.”

Some parents and their wards have been subjected to struggles as they try to find placements for the wards.

There were reported cases of collapse of students at the Blackstar Square.

Commenting on the matter GNECC described the scenes as “an embarrassment to the country, bearing in mind the billions of cedis that the taxpayer is expending every year to fund the free SHS policy.”

It said that some key staff at the CSSPS secretariat who were transferred after the new government came into office in 2017 should be called in.

It also said, “dissolving the Technical Working Committee [comprising key sector stakeholders, such as teachers, headteachers and parents] which had some oversight of the CSSPS Secretariat exposed the CSSPS secretariat to undue political influence.”

“The procurement and use of new software this year provided very little time for its piloting. The information we have is that the software was tested for only three months. One would have expected the Ghana Education Service to have spent at least 6 months testing and trialling the new software before fully deploying it. It is still unclear the reasons for abandoning the old software which has proved very efficient over the years,” the statement added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

