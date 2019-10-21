Impeach Nana & Bawumia over PDS-JOY

The 2012 and 2016 independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (popularly known as JOY) has called for the impeachment of the president and his vice, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia respectively over the termination of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) contract.

JOY in a statement said the two most powerful men in the country should be impeached because they had oversight responsibility in the deal.

He has also called for the immediate dissolution of the MIDA board.

“The MIDA board should be dissolved and each member investigated for prosecution. Parliament should begin the process of impeachment of the Vice President, Bawumia and subsequently, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo immediately for their approval and oversight support of this rotten egged corruption scandal of PDS.

Ghana and Ghanaians have been disgraced by Nana-Bawumia NPP government in the sight of civilized world order.”

Bawumia-Nana Addo should be impeached on PDS.

This full report depicts the termination of PDS. The MCC, CEO has to turn down the pleads of MIDA Board and subsequently that of the President on such a disgraceful venture of open thievery. The day of shame has finally arrived when those of us who cautioned the Nana-Bawumia government on the 15th of July, 2019 to hand over PDS back to Ghanaians are vindicated.

By : JOY2012, Independent Presidential candidate 2012 and 2016.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

