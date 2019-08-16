I’m the David to conquer the Goliath NPP in Okaikoi Central as Parl candidate-Nadine

An aspiring parliamentary candidate hopeful, Nadine Issah Salifu in the Okaikoi Central constituency has expressed strong optimism he will emerge as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the party has for the past 27 years not had the opportunity to occupy the seat, and felt the need to contest in order to snatch the seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said he was the only candidate who could snatch the seat from the NPP and has admonished delegates to massively vote for him.

‘’We have to snatch the seat form the NPP and to do that, we would have to vote for a candidate that is young, vibrant, competent and with the interest of the constituents at heart.’’

He noted the party would have to elect a unifier, a candidate who can help bridge the gap and help the party win the seat in 2020.

The seat is currently occupied by Patrick Boamah but the aspirant says he was sure if matchng the seat from him after emerging as candidate.

When elected as MP, Mr. Salifu says he would work to improve the poor sanitation in the constituency.

He intends to introduce an educational policy to help give residents get access to quality education.

He is also promising to lobby to get the constituency a senior high school when elected as the legislator.

He touched on the need for the party to unite their front for victory 2020.

‘’We need to unite as a party and go into the parliamentary election as a strong party so we can snatch the seat from the NPP. Patrick Boamah is not a strong candidate, we can snatch the seat from him through unity, and that is something I am working on.’’

On skills development and jobs, he said he will collaborate with non-governmental organizations to provide skills training for interested persons.

Aside from that he also wants to lobby to get residents a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) to help the community access basic healthcare.

Nadeen said he has contributed his quota to party through the grassroot level and felt his sacrifices would make him stand out.

For the traders engaging in petty trading and hawking on the pavements, he has promised to construct a market centre for them so they move away from the pavements.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

