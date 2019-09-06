I’II use Crowd-Funding to run my campaign-Gane

Mr. Marricke Kofi Gane, the man who wants to contest the presidential election in 2020 as an independent candidate has said he would depend solely on crowdfunding to fund his campaign.

According to him, his campaign team will focus on crowdfunding and be asking Ghanaians to support his campaign.

‘’I would be asking Ghanaians for support and even if it is one cedi, I would accept it, he noted.

He wants to change the scenario where people who have ‘’big money’’ are allowed to contest elections even when they are incompetent.

‘’I want every Ghanaian to be part of this process because I am coming to serve Ghanaians. The Ghanaian people must pull their weight behind this; they have to have a stake in what I am doing. That is why I am not going to say to any Ghanaian, give me GHc10 million of GHc5 million. I want to also show that we can do politics and it doesn’t have to be about money, it has to be about people.’’

In his view, ‘’you don’t have to be rich to do politics. In every other democracy that politics has worked, people make donations to support political parties and are not people who have a lot of money but people who believe in their policies. That is what I want to do.’’

The values and beliefs of Mr Gane are built around integrity, responsibility, tolerance, patriotism, excellence and meritocracy.

The aspirant’s vision is to build economic, social, technological and political pillars that drive Ghana into first-world status within 25 years.

His focus areas are education, agriculture and infrastructure, political and health.

Under his leadership, the aged will enjoy a fuller life and leave behind a more hope-filled Ghana.

The youth will get the opportunities and help, to be achievers for themselves.

Businesses under his presidency will get a stable economy to plan and reliable infrastructures to grow whereas the Diaspora will have a Ghana they can return to, without losing their potential.

Crowd-funding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet. Crowd-funding is a form of crowdsourcing and alternative finance.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

