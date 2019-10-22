I’II throw a shoe at Nana Addo over closure of radio stations-NDC Man

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe

He said it feels sad and disheartening that a human rights lawyer such as President Akufo-Addo has refused to reopen the radio stations that were shut down.

The incident he bemoaned has affected our democracy as a country.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the decision to have some radio closed has deprived some persons jobs.

He disclosed he had planned to take action to express his disapproval of the shut down of radio stations

The action he noted was to throw his shoe in the direction of the president.

He clarified that he would not throw the shoe at the president to hit harm or hit him, but he will do so to express his disapproval of the action which saw some radio stations including pro-NDC station Radio Gold shut down.

”He is becoming more wicked than we thought. We felt he would have been a democratic leader considering his background as a lawyer, but he has become a tyrant and a wicked president. I want my president to be concerned about the shut down of radio stations.”

A statement issued by the NCA on May 9, 2019, said the closure of the radio stations were carried out in line with Regulations 65 (1) of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011, L. I. 1991, which states that “a person shall not use a radio frequency without authorization from the Authority.”

The NCA referenced a 2018 ruling by the Electronic Communications Tribunal on the status of FM stations with expired authorization saying companies whose authorizations had expired reverted to the same position as fresh applicants.

It added that the applications were to through the required procedure for new FM Broadcasting Authorisation refuting claims that their decision is politically motivated.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator Isaac Asare asked him to apologise for saying he would throw a shoe at the president.

To him, it was not only disrespectful but undemocratic.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

