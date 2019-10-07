I’II sue BBC for defamation-Prof. Gyampo roars over sex for grades expose

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Yaw Gyampo has threatened to sue the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its latest ‘Sex for Grades’ exposé.

Prof. Gyampo, who is also the head of the European Studies at the university was seen and heard in the BBC documentary, which mentions him as one of the lecturers who offer grades to students in exchange for sex.

In excerpts of the video released on BBC Somalia’s Facebook page, Professor Gyampo allegedly persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making “numerous inappropriate demands.”

However, speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the lecturer rubbished the allegations saying: “I didn’t see anything like that [in the video], and I have not done anything like that…in my initial response to the BBC I said I would leave the matter to God and their conscience…but…this is a clear case of defamation and have spoken to my lawyers.’’

