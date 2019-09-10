I’II restore & revive the broken image of GFA-Fred Pappoe

A former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe, has promised to restore what he has termed as the broken image of the FA.

The aspiring president for the GFA in a series of tweets promised to undertake a number of directives to restore the image of the FA.

Mr. Pappoe says he is coming to take over as GFA president in order to revive and restore the broken GFA brand.

In his view, there is work to be done hence the need to get it done.

‘’I’m coming to revive and restore the broken GFA brand. People, there is work to be done, let’s get it done. Fred Pappoe for GFA President 2019,’’ he tweeted.

Mr. Pappoe also believes that the FA must get reliable personalities to manage the affairs of football in Ghana

He has also promised to bring back the interest in local football (local leagues) through the rejuvenation and resurrection of community-based colts football.

To him, looking at the GFA Statutes, we need a leader who is respectful, a listener, has love, full of humility and tolerate others opinion to lead Ghana Football.

He said ‘’with the combination of my profession and experience in football administration, the FA will work again when given the mandate. I am ready to serve with all my experience and decoration from that experience.’’

Another tweet said ‘’the FA was in a better shape from 2005 to 2011 when I was the Vice President.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

