I’II resign my job & campaign for Amidu, Domelevo ticket in 2020-Braimah

Media Foundation for West Africa’s head, Sulemana Braimah, is advocating for Martin Amidu and Daniel Domelevo, the Special Prosecutor and Auditor General as independent presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2020 presidential polls.

In a Facebook post, the veteran media personality posited that Ghana was a state where citizens are fed with both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He recounted how some persons have told him they would not waste their time in voting for these two parties.

In his view, the candidacy of Mr. Amidu and Domelevo will be a guarantee to fight corruption.

He has promised to quit his job to campaign for these two individuals should they decide to contest.

THE BEST TICKET FOR 2020

How about having these two as an Independent ticket of Candidate and Running Mate for 2020 Presidential Elections. I think our country is at a state where the people are angry enough about the mismanagement, corruption, and nepotism under both NPP and NDC and will go for a revolutionary change. The masses are simply fed up with the NPP and NDC.

I meet people (both NPP and NDC folks) every day who tell me they won’t waste their time going to the polls in 2020. I believe Ghanaians will vote for anti-corruption over anything else and these two persons stands for just that.

They will owe no party financiers to be settled after election. They will not have cash and goodies for voters ahead of elections but will guarantee them a true fight against corruption and a judicious use of our resources.

They will retrieve the looted monies and build our nation with its wealth. Maybe a movement to have these two running for 2020 will be great. I will quit my job to join such a movement and their campaign team.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

