I’II provide jobs, construct health centres, MP’s office & better roads as MP-Hajia Ibrahim

The only female candidate in the upcoming parliament primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Amasaman constituency, Hajia Mariam Dzifa Ibrahim, has pledged to win the seat for the party in 2020.

One major initiative she intends doing if elected is to construct an office of the MP to allow residents or constituents have access to her on regular basis.

‘’I will construct an office in the constituency. I have already started because I know I will win the election. The MP does not have an office there at the moment and that is extremely sad.’’

Mariam Ibrahim pointed out that the constituency needs a woman who is accessible and experience to lead them in the next Parliament.

She says Amasaman constituency needs an MP who will inspire the youth, and she is also going to represent that too since one of such inspirer has currently eluded the youth for some time now.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the second agenda on her list is work on the poor road network in the constituency.

She has promised to fight and lobby to get the inaccessible roads improved in the constituency.

On health, she has pledged to improve infrastructure in the constituency, as there is currently only one health facility in the constituency, a situation she lamented was not the best.

‘’The constituency is huge and at times, when people are sick, they have to be transported to the Amasaman Hospital. When I am voted into office, I will ensure that we get more hospitals clinics and other health centres in the constituency.’’

She also decried poor educational infrastructure in the constituency stressing on the need to expand classrooms and construct more buildings to manage the huge number of students.

Hajia Mariam Dzifa Ibrahim, who is competing with five men in the upcoming primaries, said security was also paramount on her list.

She further touched on jobs saying she will create job opportunities for the vibrant youth.

‘’I will build a consortium that will take care of the financial needs of the constituents,’’ she said.

Hajia Ibrahim noted that the constituency has been deprived and neglected for a long time and is about time she was given the opportunity to serve the people.

She reiterated that as an influential young lady, she knows what the youth go through and she wants to come in and to empower them to make a meaningful living.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

