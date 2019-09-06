I’II not appoint people who have shouted the most in politics-Gane

An

aspiring independent presidential candidate for election 2020, Marricke Kofi Gane,

has said he will assemble the best team of people to work with him if he

wins the elections.

Speaking an interview with Kwabena

Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said public office is not appointing who

have shouted the most in their political life.

Article 78 (1) of the

1992 Constitution requires the president to appoint majority of his ministers

from Parliament but the aspirant says it is not mandatory for him to appoint

his minister from one party because one party does have all the knowledgeable persons

in the party.

To him,

he would not be disadvantaged in appointing people from parliament because as

an independent candidate, he as an advantage over an elected party candidate and

the reason is that, if you are a president in power and from a political party,

you will only appoint people from your side.

But as an independent candidate, I have

the liberty to appoint the best from both sides. We have to think about this

and stop saying it is a disadvantage,’’ he added.

Mr.

Gane, a chartered accountant and an author who has managed global innovation

and development funds, said he would assemble people who are capable and share

in his vision to transform Ghana and position it where it belongs.

Mr. Gane announced his decision in March where he was quoted

as saying: ‘’ Mr. Gane is not tainted by Ghana’s political system and as such,

he brings refreshing creativity, inclusiveness and objectivity to how politics

is done, as well as the political willpower to challenge and change faulty

status quos devoid of blind party allegiance. He admits both our educational

system and economy need radical policy innovations to create new opportunities

by releasing the full potential Ghana’s human resource.

He believes the solution to our

development, lies in Ghana’s youthful population, if well-equipped, motivated,

then directed. He is a passionate Ghanaian with high integrity, a balanced

Christian and respecter of all faiths and creeds.

In his own words: “Our

generation is a bridge – the only remaining bridge between the truncated dreams

of our forebears and the eager hopes of posterity unborn. WE have no choice but

to disrupt every faulty status quo and make Ghana work for ALL of us. It is a

grave burden that will demand more from all of

US collectively. God has indeed blessed our homeland Ghana. It is WE, who MUST

now make her Great and Strong.”

Marricke Kofi Gane’s message to

Ghanaians is simple – “I am here to put Ghana first, because GHANA

deserves better! Because YOU deserve better! Because WE deserve better.”

His call is to every well-meaning Ghanaian to join this paradigm revolution, so together we can create a fitting inheritance for our future generation, unleash the best Ghanaian in all of us and build the Ghana that is indeed “Great and Strong.” Bring your time and expertise to volunteer, bring your finances to support, bring your votes to back a good cause and bring your influence to steer a new order.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

