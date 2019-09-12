I’II never forgive Mr. Handsome for threatening to kill me-Ephraim

Ephraim, a sound engineer, and musician have finally let the cat out of the bag over reasons why he had issues with K.K Fosu and his manager, Prince Kwesi Dadzie aka Mr. Handsome of Worldmap Records.

Speaking about the issue for the first time on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Ephraim said he was threatened by Mr. Handsome, an incident he reported to the police.

He alleged that the manager of K.K Fosu threatened to shoot him to death and for fear of his life, he reported the incident to the police.

This he noted was fueled by miscommunication between them through K.K Fosu, a musician he once managed.

He said Mr. Handsome and K.K Fosu described as a devil’s incarnate, a description he felt was overboard.

Later, Mr. Handsome called to apologize but I told him to go to all the radio stations and retract all the evil things he said about me, which he failed to do. However, I don’t need his apology again.”

The sound engineer confessed he had wanted to take the issue to a different level because he felt hurt.

For him, he does not have tome to speak evil about people.

He cautioned staff at Worldmap Records to stop calling them because he does not have anything with them.

The insults and attacks on him he noted was supported by the owner of the label because he never stopped his people from attacking him.

“I worked on songs for him for free but if he failed to stop them from attacking me, then he was behind it. They should not call me, I have nothing to do with them” he added.

Even when the host asked him to forgive Mr. Handsome, he insisted there was nothing he would forgive him for and would not forgive him until he goes back to retract and apologize for slandering him.

He insisted he does not hold anything against him but it was just a miscommunication that sparked the attacks.

Ephraim disclosed he got a lot of interviews but declined to speak about the issue.

“People knew I have been there for K.K Fosu. When he got the opportunity at the label, he informed me, I was just helping K.K Fosu but I was not signed at the label but along the line, there was a miscommunication somewhere which I had no idea where it came from. K. K Fosu did something which I was surprised about. I later called him and Mr. Handsome over the issue but the matter grew worse to the point where they went on the radio and described me as a devil. Mr. Handsome went on the radio, threatened me and insulted me. K.K Fosu also told people not to work with me because I was evil. I was shocked and had to call the wife, who is a cousin to tell him I was disappointed and only pray God will bless him,” he narrated.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

