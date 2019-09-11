I’II make Ghana a medical tourism hub by constructing 10 ultra-modern hospitals-Akpaloo

Presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has promised to make a hub for medical care in the sub-region.

He has hinted of plans to construct 10 state of the art medical facilities to provide affordable, and holistic healthcare for Ghanaians and other individuals from our neighbouring countries and parts of the world.

The initiative he said would not only provide access to healthcare but, create 12,800 direct hobs for the unemployed youth the country.

By this plan, we will turn Ghana into a medical tourism centre where other individuals from different parts of the world would come to Ghana to seek medical care.

Meanwhile, has hinted of plans to legalise marijuana for industrial and commercial purposes.

Mr.Akpaloo is of the firm believe that the indigenous African sacred herb remains key to generating enough resources for Ghana.

The plant he noted is used for making car dashboards, door handles, clothes, and treatment of cancer, convulsion, epilepsy among others.

Mr. Akpaloo said the legalization of marijuana would raise a substantial amount of revenue, normalize trade imbalances, create employment and put a lot of money into the pockets of individual farmers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

