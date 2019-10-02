I’II love to sign onto Burniton Music again if…Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says he is willing to re-join Burniton Music if he gets the opportunity.

However, the artiste says he will only sign a new contract with his former label should the deal come with measures to prevent the situation that saw him leave the label last month.

Burniton Music Label, which is managed by Stonebwoy parted ways with his protégé after a year into his four-year signed contract.

The label said that it signed a one-year contract with Kelvyn Boy on January 2018 with an option to extend it to four years.

Although the contract expired on January 21, 2019, the label said it continued to work with the Afrobeats artiste under the terms of his old agreement.

However, it decided to release Kelvyn Boy based on the audit and his conductBoy during the time the contract ran.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Kelvyn Boy said he will only go back to the label if it comes with a more professional deal.

According to him, there were several things they did that were not captured on the paper because they compromised on a lot of things.

He disclosed to the host they would not have gotten this far should they have strictly adhered to the deal in the contract.

Meanwhile, he has expressed readiness to accept a deal with another label hinged on honesty and communication.

He said some of the major problems artistes and their label face is lack of communication.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

