I’II gladly join NDC should Mahama chose a running mate-Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)< lawyer Obiri Boahen says he will resign from the party should former President John Dramani Mahama chose his running mate before the year ends.

He said it has become extremely difficult for the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama to chose a running mate because no one is willing to partner him as candidate for 2020.

The NPP he said is only interested in transforming the lives of Ghanaians and not the next general elections.

Lawyer Boahen said the NDC has lost its relevance and no longer attarctive.

”You cannot even chose a running mate as a party. I am daring John Mahama to chose a running mate and I will gladly join the NDC,” he added.

”John Mahama is a like a braggart who is trying to woo a lady. He is not considered as one of Ghana’s finest politicians. He is incompetent,” he suggested.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

