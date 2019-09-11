I’II fix all deplorable roads in Ghana in four years as Prez-Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has promised to fix in all deplorable roads in Ghana in first term in office.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Akpaloo said his ambitious agenda on road infrastructure, would be pursued in an aggressive manner to help promote economic stability, jobs and beautification of our major cities.

He said one major challenge that has affected livelihoods, businesses and Ghanaians is the existence of deplorable roads across the country.

This, he noted would be worked on to ensure farmers in deplorable communities transport their farm produce to available markets.

He said the issue of improper disposal of waste and insanitary conditions in the country could be drastically reduced should we work on our deplorable roads across the country.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

