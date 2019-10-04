I’II be declared MP for Afram Plains South in 2020-Willie Hor

Elected parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Afram Plains South constituency, William Hor, has said he will emerge as the winner in 2020.

In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he said he is the only candidate who has been voted twice in 2014 and 2019 as a candidate to represent the party.

”I can boldly tell you that I will be declared as MP after the 2020 parliamentary polls,” he declared.

He has pledged to support the youth in the constituency especially the youth in sports and agriculture.

Mr. Ahor also pledged to address the challenge of residents over the pontoon that ferries both cargo and passengers across the about 5-kilometre river.

Though some people prefer travelling by boat, they admit the pontoon is safer. However, they prefer the pontoon because it feels safer.

But the residents have had to live with the challenge due to the non-existence of the pontoon.

As MP I will ensure that the construction of the bridge is completed.

The major and deplorable road network in the constituency will be repaired under my watch, he added.

He called for unity towards victory in 2020. The party he said must win the parliamentary seat in 2020.

He expressed gratitude to delegates of the party for voting for him as their candidate for 2020.

William Hor, popularly known as Willie Hor said he will forever remain grateful to the delegates of the party.

William Hor won the primaries held in the constituency recently.

He polled 307 votes to beat Jacob Zineyeli, who had 202 votes, at the primaries held at Tease in the Eastern Region.

The expected number of delegates were 545 and the total votes cast was 512.

