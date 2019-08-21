IGP, other senior officers commiserate with families of killed officers

The Acting IGP, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh and some members of the Police Management Board, COP/Dr. George Akufo Dampare, COP Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohunu, together with the Eastern Regional Police Commander COP Mr. Adu Amankwah have commiserated with the wife and children of the Late L/Cpl. Alhassan Asare, who died while on duty at Akyem Swedru yesterday.

The IGP has assured the family of support and speedy investigation into the cause of death and circumstances leading to the death.

The team has already visited the scene and will also engage police office working within and around Akyem Swedru.

Meanwhile, Mr. Oppong-Boanuh has directed specialised teams of investigators from the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to support the Regional Commands to investigate two cases speedily and beef up security in relation to the recent murders of two police officers.

Two police officers have been killed at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region and Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region, respectively, between 6 p.m. on Monday, 19 August 2019 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman on Tuesday, 20 August 2019.



The release added that the police “will deal with anybody or group of people who attack police officers”.



The police command is, therefore, appealing to any member of the public with information related to the killing of the officers to report to the nearest police station or call toll-free numbers 191 and 18555.



Persons with credible information can also reach the police via hq.pro@police.gov.gh/padphotopol@gmail.com

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

