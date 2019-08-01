IGP is putting in extra measures to ensure safety of officers-Police PRO

Public Relations Officer for the Police Administration, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), David Eklu, has said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Oppong-Boanuh has taken keen interest in the safety of officer.

Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Kwabena Agyapong, the PRO said a high level meeting of top police officials was held to strategize on how best to ensure the safety of police officials.

He indicated that following the death of a female police officer at Kumbungu on Tuesday; the IGP has directed all regional commanders to put in extra measures to ensure the safety of the officers they deploy for duties and that of the general public.

A policewoman [name withheld] at the Northern Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale was on Tuesday evening shot to death by military dressed armed robbers at a police checkpoint on the Kumbungu road.



The incident occurred at about 10:45 pm near Star Oil Filing Station when ash coloured saloon car was signalled to stop on approaching the checkpoint.



Four occupants, all armed men dressed in military camouflage’, wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at the deceased killing her instantly.



The other policewoman in her attempt to take cover stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were taken by the robbers.



The third officer who had then taken cover, fired at the robbers but the robbers managed to escape with the two weapons.

Commenting on the issue, the PRO said the incident was painful and the police will leave no stone unturned to arrest the perpetrators of the incident.

He said the police in Accra has dispatched a combined team of officers from the Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and National Operations Departments to Tamale to support local police in probing the murder of a female police officer at a snap check duty point on the Kumbungu road in Tamale.

He added that Police Administration has placed a reward of GHc10, 000 to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a female police officer at Kumbungu, Tamale, on Tuesday.

Persons with information about the suspected criminals are also encouraged to inform the police stations nearest to them or through the following Police emergency numbers: 0299200331, 191, 18555.

