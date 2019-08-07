Ignore false reports of wife of NAM 1 absconding-Menzgold PRO

The Public Relations Officer for Menzgold, Nii Armaah Amarteifio, has rubbished claims that sister and wife of CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, Benedicta Appiah and Rose Tetteh respectively, who have been charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence have absconded.

He described the claims as frivolous saying the wife, and the sister and all other persons are still in Ghana, and no one has absconded.

Mr. Appiah Mensah’s sister and his wife, Benedicta Appiah and Rose Tetteh, have also been charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without a licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of Act 930.

There were speculations the wife had absconded but the PPRO in the interview rubbished the claims insisting no one has absconded as reported.

He described NAM1 as a strong man with a strong mind, ‘’but as human as you are, you cannot go through all these without being affected’’.

Her said it was time for NAM 1 to pick a bit of a rest and bounce back again.

He told the host the management of the company would discuss the way forward in dealing with their clients and the operation of the company at a meeting with the CEO.

The meeting he revealed would also focus on how best to address customers about the plans for them.

NAM1 is still facing 13 counts of defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, abetment and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

He has been accused of defrauding his customers of about GHc1.68 billion.

According to the charge sheet, the money was from 16,000 people who invested a total of GHc1,680,920,000 in the company.

The charge sheet indicated that Mr. Appiah Mensah’s two companies; Brew Marketing Consult and Menzgold Ghana Limited have also been charged with defrauding by false pretence.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

