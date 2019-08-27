If Sam George could lobby & get his road fixed, why should an NPP MP fail Lower West Akim-Group



The Lower West Akim Constituency Youth Network in Asamankese has raised a red flag over their MP Hon. Eyiah Kyei Baffour following what they described as abysmal performance in parliament.

The group accuses the MP of continuous absence in the constituency and floor of parliament.



To the group, the MP lacks lobbying skills and also has a poor attitude towards constituents.



The group also demands that the MP makes himself visible and viable in the constituency and to show concern for developmental issues.



They have called delegates of the NPP to reject Hon Kyei Baffour in the next parliamentary primaries.



Leader of the group, Mr Kwabena Amoako said the group is also shocked that an NDC MP of Ningo-Prampram has managed to get a road fixed in his constituency whereas an MP of the government has failed to lobby to have poor roads in the area fixed.



‘’Why should Sam George manage to lobby to get his road fixed in his constituency and our MP who is a member of the government has failed us? He has performed abysmally. He has not lived up to expectation and we want him out,’’ he said.

