I will construct a bridge over River Oti – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the

flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has indicated his

willingness to construct a bridge over River Oti if voted back to power in

2020.

He said a feasibility study was done prior to the 2016

elections, but his government lost power and so he could not execute the

project, adding that, he would fix the bridge to facilitate transportation in

the Oti Region.

The former President said this during his tour of some

districts and municipalities in the Region.

Mr Mahama, who was addressing hundreds of NDC

supporters, also promised to build an ultra-modern market at Dambai, befitting

the status of a regional capital.

He later presented two vehicles to the Oti Regional

Executive of the NDC to facilitate the party’s activities and inaugurated a

council of elders of the Party as well as the finance and political committees

of the Party in Oti.

The rest are; research, communication, security,

social welfare, conflict resolution, Zongo Caucus, youth wing, and women wing

committees.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the Party,

called for unity in the Party and urged all unsuccessful parliamentary

candidate aspirants and the parliamentary candidate to dissolve all camps and

work together for victory in 2020.

Source: GNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

