I was unfaithful, cheated & broke your heart; forgive me-Iceberg to Juliet Ibrahim

Ex-lover of Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim from Nigeria has rendered an apology for cheating on her.

Juliet Ibrahim and her Nigerian lover some months back became social media sensation for expressing their love for each other.

However, the two fell out after Juliet Ibrahim accused him of cheating and not admitting his fault.

Several months after breaking up, Iceberg Slim, born Olusegun Olowokere in New York City to Nigerian parents, has admitted he cheated on the Ghanaian actress despite her loyalty.

According to Iceberg Slim, he waited till now because he wants to heal the wounds he has caused.

Read below the apology the rapper wrote:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

