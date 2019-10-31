I was discovered by Kofi Adjorlolo-Nikki Samonas

Ghanaian actress has eulogised veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo for discovering her talent.

Before venturing into acting, Nikki said she was into commercial modelling and advertising.

Speaking exclusively to Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the actress said it was the veteran actor with first discovered her.

Nikki told Fiifi Pratt her first movie was ‘Beyonce’, which was produced by Abdul Salam of Venus Films.

However, the movie that shot her to the limelight was a movie produced by a Kumasi based producer titled ‘Pretty Queen’.

The movie she said was her first lead role which shot her to fame.

Meanwhile, the actress has opined that moviemaking pays well.

When asked by the host whether she agrees with the assertion that moviemaking in Ghana does not p[ay well, she disagreed saying moviemaking pays well.

However, it suffered a nosedive some years back, and we were all affected. But, it is currently picking up, shed noted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

