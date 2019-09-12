I want to build my own house before I marry-Ephraim

Singer and producer Ephraim, says he would not want his family to go through the hustle he went through hence he would not rush in getting married.

He wants to get his own house before marriage a stable job so he could take care of his family.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87/5Fm, Ephraim said he came from a broken home, a situation which made him grow through hell.

From a shoeshine boy to a trotro mate, Ephraim said he suffered growing up due to the experience he went hence want to build a solid foundation to endure his family does not go through the experience he encountered.

“I am not ready for marriage now, I will marry but I am not ready now. I want to build my own house and have a stable job so I would be able to take care of my family financially. The experience I went through was bad and I don’t want my family to go through a similar experience. I came from a broken home, and I would not want my family to go a similar incident, ” he narrated.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

