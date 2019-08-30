I want a moneyless re-match with Pacquaio

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion, Joshua “The Hitter” Clottey, has expressed his readiness to fight Manny Pacquaio again.

The boxer lost his biggest bout against Manny Pacquaio in 2010.

Clottey lost via a unanimous points decision to the legendary Pacquaio in their March 13, 2010 fight for the WBO welterweight championship at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

But after almost a decade of losing the fight, the boxer says he would be glad to fight the boxer even without receiving a penny from the bout.

He spoke in an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace.

According to the boxer, he has not retired from boxing because his body is still responding hence his decision to keep fighting.

‘’The body is still responding. If the body can go on, you can let it go on. But if the body is tired, then you retire. My body is still responding so I cannot retire,’’ he added.

The boxer says he was looking forward to four more professional bouts before hanging his gloves.

The 41-year-old Ghanaian boxer has fought the likes of Miguel Cotto, Antonio Margarito, Zab Judah and the late Diego Corrales in his prime.

The boxer is set to return to the ring to fight at the Odwira festival in Akwapem on September 22 against Tanzanian opponent, Azizi Mponda.



The bout is put together by Box Office Sports Promotions in association with Odwira Festival Committee (OFC).



The bout is under the theme “Odwira Unlimited Boxing” with the main bout being a 10 round International Super Welterweight Contest between Joshua Clottey of Ghana and Azizi Mponda of Tanzania.

