I took back my cars because NPP delegates failed to fulfil their part of agreement-Odoom

The defeated

parliamentary candidate aspirant in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency in the

New Patriotic Party (NPP), parliamentary primaries, Elisha Debrah Odoom has

said his failure to hand over the cars to the constituency was influenced by

his defeat.

According to him, he had an agreement with the party he would only hand only

hand over the cars after winning the parliamentary primary.

A statement issued by him said: ‘’ The idea was to help the party to become economically independent at the grassroot. Again, to cause the party to be highly attractive in the constituency ahead of election 2020. It is worth mentioning that polling station executives have been complaining about neglect after every election in the constituency. Hence, our aim to resource and set them up.

In as much as we desired to lead the party in the constituency to wrestle power from the NDC, there was the need to see the polling station executives being economically independent. To this end, a special arrangement was made with a cardealership to procure ten small cars to be used as taxis to the benefit of all-party members and not just delegates in the nine (9) zones of the constituency. This special arrangement was “work-and-pay” kind as done in the normal scheme of things. The release and presentation of the cars was conditioned on the success of our candidature and as we speak now the cars have been sent back because having lost the election, we will not have the leverage to guarantee compliance of the payments schedule as agreed with the car-dealer.

Therefore, no delegate has been given a car as being reported in the media. And it is unfortunate that innovation has received a negative reportage. That notwithstanding, we are still committed to supporting the party to deliver on the “one electoral area, one business” proposal as mentioned in our campaign.’’



Read Below his full statement

PRESS STATEMENT TO CLARIFY THE REPORTED CAR

GIFTS IN THE NPP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS OF THE AJUMAKO-ENYAN-ESSIAM

CONSTITUENCY

We write to unequivocally deny the allegation that we distributed cars to

delegates at the just ended parliamentary elections at the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam

Constituency. Right from the beginning, the import of our campaign was to build

on resourcing the party through the electoral areas in the constituency. In the

light of this we proposed “one electoral, one

business model”. For business we meant cornmills, plastic chairs, mattresses

and canopies for hiring, tricycles, cocoa spraying machines, taxis and other

economic viable ventures that are indigenous to their localities, because I was

exposed to the reality of the potentials of the people in the constituency,

especially, the youth to be very productive and the fact that they lacked the

capital, network and opportunity to connect to facilities and resources.

The idea was to help the party to become

economically independent at the grassroot. Again, to cause the party to be

highly attractive in the constituency ahead of election 2020. It is worth

mentioning that polling station executives have been complaining about neglect

after every election in the constituency. Hence, our aim to resource and set

them up.

In as much as we desired to lead the party in the

constituency to wrestle power from the NDC, there was the need to see the

polling station executives being economically independent. To this end, a

special arrangement was made with a cardealership to procure ten small cars to

be used as taxis to the benefit of all-party members and not just delegates in

the nine (9) zones of the constituency. This special arrangement was

“work-and-pay” kind as done in the normal scheme of things. The release and

presentation of the cars was conditioned on the success of our candidature and

as we speak now the cars have been sent back because having lost the election,

we will not have the leverage to guarantee compliance of the payments schedule

as agreed with the car-dealer.

Therefore, no delegate has been given a car as

being reported in the media. And it is unfortunate that innovation has received

a negative reportage. That notwithstanding, we are still committed to

supporting the party to deliver on the “one electoral area, one business”

proposal as mentioned in our campaign.

Faithfully,

Elisha Debrah Odoom

