I told you so-Ato Forson reacts to energy sector levy & talk tax increments

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson says his side has been vindicated over the increment in the talk tax and the energy sector levies.

Reacting to the budget statement presented by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, he said government is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians who are undergoing serious economic crisis due to the untold hardship brought on them by the ruling administration.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has announced an upward review in a number of taxes hoping to raise more revenues to implement the government’s programmes and policies.

He made this known when he appeared before Parliament to present the mid-year budget.

Ken Ofori-Atta said in his presentation that the government is proposing an upward adjustment in the Road Fund Levy, the Energy Debt Recovery Levy; and the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy to bring the ratios close to twenty-one percent to help bridge the financing requirements.

“Government proposes to increase the Energy Sector Levies by GHp 20 per litre for petrol and diesel and GHp 8 per kg for LPG, so as to increase the inflows to enable Government issue additional bonds to pay down our energy sector debt obligations. Based on current indicative prices for petrol and diesel this translates to GHp 90 per gallon,” he said.

He further indicated that the communication service tax should be increased the tax to 9% to develop the foundation for the creation of a viable technology ecosystem in the country.

But reacting to the increment, Cassie Ato Forson reiterated the need for Ghanaians to prepare for extremely hardship following the decision by the government.

Prior to the presentation, the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson admonished Ghanaians to brace themselves for untold hardship because government has planned to increase tax on fuel and talk tax in it’s mid-year budget review.

The legislator indicated in a write-up that baring any last minute changes, the government will announce on Monday increases in taxes on fuel( the energy sector levies ESLA) and call time including data( communication service tax).

He said, “fellow Ghanaians, i bear bad news as this government is set to take its insensitive and incompetent policies a notch higher during its mid-year review. Barring any last minute changes the finance minister will announce on Monday increases in taxes on fuel( the energy sector levies ESLA) and call time including data( communication service tax). An increase in fuel tax will result in a hike in the pump prices of fuel products including LPG and have a cascading effect on price of transportation, prices of goods and services, general cost of living, and eventually on general hardships in the country.

Ghanaians should therefore not expect any measures to alleviate the hardships in the country but rather brace themselves for untold hardships.

Again you will need to cough-up more money to continue talking to friends and loved ones. As for data charges they will hit the roof!

My colleagues and i on our side in parliament will do all we can to oppose these unfair increases and i call on you the good people of this country to reject these unfair, draconian increases in taxes.”