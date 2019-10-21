I slept with ‘Osofo Maame’ in order to be granted a visa to travel abroad-Man Confesses

A young man (name withheld) has narrated how a married woman who holds a key position in a reputable church in Ghana forced him to have sex with her before assisting him to have a visa to travel abroad.

Speaking in Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Kwabena Agyapong on Monday the woman who is usually referred to as ‘Osofo Maame’ in church incited him to her house, seduced him and made him have sex with her before assisting him to have a visa to travel abroad.

In detailing the circumstances that led to the incident, he said he was denied visa several times when this father invited over.

According to him, his auntie introduced him to the woman who promised to help him.

He disclosed to the host the woman invited him to get a house, prepared a meal for him and because he respected her, he had no option than to eat the food.

He said after the meal, she went into her room and spent about 10 minutes. When she returned, she was in a short towel and instructed me to follow her to her room. I was confused for a few minutes but I had no option but to follow her into the room. After entering the room, one thing led to the other, and we had sex, ” he said.

The young man said he had the visa after the woman assisted him.

But he quickly added that he has regretted the action.

He further indicated that the woman still keeps throwing advances at him, shower him with gifts and money.

“My father invited me to visit him abroad but I was denied a visa several times. I tried again this year but was facing difficulties so my auntie introduced me to a woman in our church. The woman promised to help me but on condition that I have sex with her. She incited me to get home, cooked for me and after that, she seduced me. We had sex and I also had my visa to travel abroad, ” he added.

He said: “I regretted the action and I still feel guilty whenever I see her.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

