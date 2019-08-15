I see blood flowing from a seat at the highest level; Ghanaians will soon mourn if…Prophet

The General Overseer of the God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, has prophesied that there will be serious national mourning following the death of a national leader.

The man of God who failed to give further details about his prophecy said God has revealed to him that a seat that unites the nation has divided into two with blood flowing out of it.

According to him, he saw people wailing and gnashing their teeth due to the way the incident happened.

Prophet Gyebu said he has spoken some individuals who are closer to the person involved and directed them on what to do and was waiting for their response by close of today [Thursday].

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that if he does not hear from these persons, he would go public with what he saw.

‘’He described the prophecy as a serious one saying, ‘’we are praying against it. Wherever this is coming from, we have started praying against it. I saw a seat divide into two with blood coming out of it. I cannot give any further details but it is a serious prophecy,’’ he said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

