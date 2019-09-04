‘I never approved payment for Prefos because it was fraudulent’-Fmr Deputy CEO, NYA

A dismissed Deputy Chief Executive Officer

(CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in charged Scheduled Officer, Joojo

Rocky Obeng has disassociated himself from the scandal that his hit the

authority.

The former deputy CEO said he advised the

authority against its decision to engage the services of Prefos for the Streetlight

Training exercise.

He also disclosed in a write up that he

refused to approve payment vouchers for the company who was engaged to train

youth in the repair of streetlights at a cost of GHc4.5 million.

He wrote: ‘’I proceeded

to the Chief Executive Officer in his office and gave my professional advice,

which essentially cautioned him not to proceed. And since that didn’t happen, I

duly advised myself never to approve any cash transaction to that Company.

As a young

entrepreneur turned public servant, who was offered a rare opportunity to

serve, it is imperative to put out this information as I graciously accept the

decision to have my appointment terminated. I am happy that I discharged my

duties with the highest level of patriotism and integrity and didn’t bother

even if it meant becoming a victim of collective action such as this.’’

Read Below his full

post

Joojo Rocky Obeng, a dismissed deputy CEO of

National Youth Authority writes.

Me – get some water

and read.

I wish to thank President Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity to serve the youth of our country. For the sake of the record, I wish to state that I have no hand in the recently reported procurement violations at NYA.

All records available at NYA ie Management minutes and internal payment documents clearly show that I and a few good people have indeed held and taken the strongest possible opposition to the NYA-Prefos Streetlight Training engagements.

As the Schedule Officer responsible for approving payment vouchers, I REFUSED to ever approve any payments intended to that company( Prefos). I did not approve the over one million and eight hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 1.8 million). I actually stopped the payment voucher covering that transaction and locked it up. It is still in my possession. As to why and how that Cheque was written in spite of the Payment Voucher blockade, I leave it to the team of investigators and possibly prosecutors.

I did advise my Director of Procurement to consider opening bid for that transaction if they wanted me to be party to approving payment. Together with my colleague Deputy in charge of Operations, I proceeded to the Chief Executive Officer in his office and gave my professional advice, which essentially cautioned him not to proceed. And since that didn’t happen, I duly advised myself never to approve any cash transaction to that Company. As a young entrepreneur turned public servant, who was offered a rare opportunity to serve, it is imperative to put out this information as I graciously accept the decision to have my appointment terminated. I am happy that I discharged my duties with the highest level of patriotism and integrity and didn’t bother even if it meant becoming a victim of collective action such as this.

I wish to once again, thank his excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his government. I pray that investigation is speedily carried out to serve justice to all who stood for the right things and punish those who in a blatant way dented the image of this government with this matter.

SIGNED

Richard Joojo Obeng

