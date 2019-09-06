‘I need protection for blowing the whistle on corrupt deals at NYA’-Dismissed Deputy CEO

A

dismissed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority

(NYA), Bright Kwabena

Acheampong has said he would need protection from the state following

his decision to raise concerns over irregularities at the NYA.

According

to him, he only got to read a copy of the MOU between NYA & Prefos a week to

the first batch of the training Program, and in most of the meetings he raised issues with it.

‘’I have questioned

why we were in a rush especially so that, we ( NYA) have not to signed an

agreement with the Local Government Ministry for a Trainee’s to be absorbed by them

after the training Program,’’ he noted.

The dismissed deputy CEO in charge of

Programs and Operations said ‘’At the time that the Hon Minister appeared at

the Audit hearing of the Ministry, the Hon, Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP)

, knew that the first batch of the training has been done, meanwhile he

reported that, the Ministry through the NYA, was about to train Youth to help

in the maintenance of our Street light across the country.’’

He among other things alleged that: ‘’the

Board did not approve before payment and first batch of training was done. I advised that, we hold on and deal with all

the other arrangements leading to a Mega launch of the Program

He said ‘’payment Vouchers were not approved by the

designated officer ( DCEO, NYA, F & A, then). The cost per training was on

the high side

He further disclosed

through a statement that the ‘’entity have not sat on it for onwards referral

to Central Tender based on the figures involved,’’ adding ‘’the Procurement

Director ill-advised.’’

He concluded saying: ‘’ With the above I wish

to state unequivocally that, as far as Payment, Approval and figures were

concern, I sent my strongest disapproval to the Program except the idea in all

meetings that was held.

I wish finally to

thank the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Honour

done me, for the past 2 and a half years.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

