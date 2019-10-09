I lost over GHc1 billion in 2008 mobilising macho men for NPP but they’ve not paid back-NPP Man

A middle-aged man, Nana Owusu, who claims to be a registered member of the

ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is alleging that the party tasked him to

mobilise young men for a vigilante group he has been neglected.

He is also alleging that one Coach, contracted him to mobilise young men to

be used as observers and bodyguards for the current president in 2008.

Nana Owusu said after mobilising the guards for President Nana Akufo-Addo,

the said Coach tasked him to mobilise 500 young people, who were used as observers

for the party before the 2008 elections.

The party he claimed, promised him a house, and provide him money but they

never fulfilled their promise.

In his account, he said he mobilised 500 bodybuilt men for the party in

2008, used his resources to pay them, a situation that collapsed his business.

Nana Owusu said although the party did not win the 2008 polls he was

reassured of a house and refund of his money whenever the party wins power.

”But I have been neglected after the party won the 2016 elections,” he said.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Nana Owusu posited that he was now living being a pauper.

He disclosed to the host that he used to be a wholesaler of NPP paraphernalia.

”I lost all my capital, I became helpless, and yet the party failed to help me,” he added.

”I wrote to the party, and they promised to refund my money after winning power. However, after winning power, they have neglected me,” he stated.

Nana Owusu said he has written to the chairman of the party Freddie and General Secretary John Boadu over the matter and was expecting a response from them.

When asked the amount of money involved, he said he lost over 1 billion cedis in 2018.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

