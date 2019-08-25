Uncategorized

I lost because I refused to share money to delegates-Victoria Hammah

An aspiring MP who lost her bid to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kintampo North, Victoria Hammer has detailed why she lost.

According to her, she lost because she recused to share money to delegates.

The politician said the highest bidder was the one who won and she refused to do so because she was convinced that the path where politicians shared money to get votes was not something she was ready to engage in.

“Elections in Ghana is so easy. Just make sure you are the highest bidder on the election day and you will surely win.

I couldn’t do so, despite that I am the most resourceful of the candidates; I have chosen the path of the Sanatana Dharma and I couldn’t betray it. The result of elections in Africa is never the voice of God, ” she said.

Read her full post below

I didn’t win to represent my people of Kintampo North Constituency.

Actually I was rejected because my numbers were humiliating.

Yet I feel very Victorious because I campaigned on Truth!

MP is a service, well, at least for me. And I vowed never to use money to robe my people of their dignity.

I campaigned on a message hopping to inspire delegates to awaken in them a higher consciousness towards transformational change.

Elections in Ghana is so easy. Just make sure you are the highest bidder on the election day and you will surely win.

I couldn’t do so, despite that I am the most resourceful of the candidates; I have chosen the path of the Sanatana Dharma and I couldn’t betray it.

The result of elections in Africa is never the voice of God.

In Africa, politics strives on ignorance and greed and that does not in anyway represent God.

Three things that reflect the African consciousness; Money, Sex and Religion.

