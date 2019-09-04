HRRG supports cry for justice of kidnapped & raped teenager
The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), has supported the cry for justice by a teenager who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two self-styled men of God.
An investigative report by the Joy News Channel narrated the cruelty perpetrated against the teenager.
HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTERS SUPPORTS –“I WANT JUSTICE” CRY OF
KIDNAPPED AND RAPED TEENAGER
The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has followed with a keen interest in the investigative report
by Joy News about the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a teenage girl by two self-styled pastors.
Per our stands, as an NGO championing issues concerned with Human Rights protection and respect, we
believe that
- The cruelty perpetrated against the victim is not only criminal but also cruel and unfortunate.
- It’s unfortunate that she went through this ordeal and has to battle with scars from a four-month tortuous
kidnapping and multiple rape experience at the hands of the two pastors.
- The story of the victim as narrated by Joy News is not only painful but an encroachment and abuse of
her fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.
- The sexual abused she suffered every day while in captivity for four-months condemned.
- Being compelled to drink concoctions to abort the pregnancy put her right to life at risk.
- The unlawful detention frowned on her right to free movement.
Recommendations
- The Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry to take over the matter and make sure that justice is
served.
- We further recommend that the victim is provided a holistic medical and psychological (Counseling)
support so she recovers from the traumatic experience.
- The public also needs to be enlightened on their rights and that of others to ensure we build a society that is just and without discrimination.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the experiences the victim has gone through are not only awful but inhumane considering
the fact she was used as a ransom by the suspects to demand money from her parents.
No citizen must be subjected to this terrible experience and just in the voice of the victim: “I don’t want to
go through this again…I want justice,’’-she must be given justice.
The suspects must be prosecuted and if found guilty, jailed to serve as a deterrent to like-minded offenders
and persons.
Contacts:
Joseph Kobla Wemakor
0243676813
Wisdom Eli Kojo Hammond
0553456738
Rashid Provencal Obodai
Executive Director Project Director Acting PR
0268240918