High cost of living, unemployment pushing youth into ‘sakawa’; Prez do something now-Ghanaian appeals

A social media user and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of social media group, InnerRealLife Loyalty Over Hype, Godfada GH Houston, has through Facebook called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give the youth of Ghana a real ‘’chance to breath’’.

Detailing reasons why some young people have resulted to internet fraud and other means to make money known as ‘sakawa’, he said the frustration young people have to go through in search of jobs in the country, is horrible.

According to him, the high cost of living in the country, coupled with graduate unemployment is the leading cause of Internet fraud in the country.

He said another alarming situation depressing and frustrating the youth has to do with the scenario where business owners and companies demand between 3-10 years working experience from graduates before employing them.

The situation he lamented does not augur well for Ghana, thus depriving graduates jobs.

He has therefore, appealed to the president to create better opportunities for the youth of Ghana, to help reduce the hardship forcing them to engage in other activities in order to survive.

Read his full post below [unedited]

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hope this gets to you.

Browsing in cafes and doing illegal stuff was never an exuberant choice, it just happens when the system with a high cost of living is eating u alive, borborygmus simultaneously with an empty pocket is no fun🤦‍♂️, that frustration puts us in the way of harmful drugs and bad decisions😩 cause we know we didn’t signup for all these hardships after school. We don’t even get the opportunity to explore our talents because we are busy executing our survival instincts to “EAT” by any means necessary. Employers looking for only the experienced and skilled, 5yrs,10yrs,20yrs experience doesn’t sound fair for a young graduate🤷‍♂️. Do something, not just anything but give us a real chance to “BREATH”. #Y3br3oo Thank you

