Help identify relatives of the following patients on admission at the Police Hospital

The Police Hospital has appealed to the general public to help them identify relatives of some individuals on admission at the facility.

A notice from the hospital said: ”The Ghana Police Service is appealing to the general public to help identify these persons, whose photos are attached. They have been on admission at the Police Hospital from dates published beneath their photos. Relatives should visit the Police Hospital at Cantonments, Accra. All others with information on these persons can report to the nearest Policer Station or call Police 191 or 18555.”

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

