General News

Headmistress locked up in her office over ‘unapproved fees’

0

Some
residents of Kasoa Iron City Municipal Assembly School in the Awutu Senya East
Municipality of the Central Region, on Tuesday, locked up the Headteacher,
Comfort Hebeku, in her own office.

Rainbow
Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare in a report filed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem said the
residents accused the headmistress of charging unapproved fees.

You might also like..

Voter Exhibition in Bia East & West postponed due to…

Nana Addo’s corruption fight has yielded no…

The angry residents told our reporter they will only hand over keys to the Headteacher’s office on the condition that the Ghana Education Service will transfer her from that school.

She has been accused of charging GH?250 andGH?300 Ghana cedis per child as admission fee while taking GH?40 printing fee..

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Voter Exhibition in Bia East & West postponed due to late arrival of materials

General News

Nana Addo’s corruption fight has yielded no results-Lecturer

General News

EC admonishes Public to partake in Exhibition of Voters’ Register

General News

Man viciously attacked for ‘talking like a girl’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: