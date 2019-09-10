Headmistress locked up in her office over ‘unapproved fees’

Some

residents of Kasoa Iron City Municipal Assembly School in the Awutu Senya East

Municipality of the Central Region, on Tuesday, locked up the Headteacher,

Comfort Hebeku, in her own office.

Rainbow

Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare in a report filed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem said the

residents accused the headmistress of charging unapproved fees.

The angry residents told our reporter they will only hand over keys to the Headteacher’s office on the condition that the Ghana Education Service will transfer her from that school.

She has been accused of charging GH?250 andGH?300 Ghana cedis per child as admission fee while taking GH?40 printing fee..

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

