GWCL shuts down Accra West Region Treatment Plant

Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Accra West Region has announced an emergency shutdown of the water treatment plant to allow them to carry out an emergency repair works.

A statement issued to that effect said the shutdown will affect areas such as ”Kasoa, Nyanyarno, Tuba, Amanfrom, Bortianor, Weija, Tetegu, Gbawe, Malam, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle-Bu, Mataheko, Awudome Estates, Kwashiman, Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, Kaneshie , Odorkor, Dakuman, Sowutuom, Santamaria, and adjoining communities.”

Work is expected to be completed in 36 hours, the statement added.

Read Below the full statement

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited, Accra West Region wishes to inform customers in Accra West that the Weija Treatment Plant has been shut down to enable them carry out emergency repair works on a major pipeline in Gbawe.

As a result, water supply has been interrupted.

The affected areas include:

Kasoa, Nyanyarno, Tuba, Amanfrom, Bortianor, Weija, Tetegu, Gbawe, Malam, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle-Bu, Mataheko, Awudome Estates, Kwashiman, Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, Kaneshie , Odorkor, Dakuman, Sowutuom, Santamaria, and adjoining communities.

The work will take about 36 hours to complete. (By close of work tomorrow 16/10/19). Water supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

We regret the inconvenience caused.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

