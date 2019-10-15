‘Greedy, selfish Christian politicians cause of Ghana’s problems’-SDA Pastor

Reverend Asiamah of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church has decried the level at which politicians are interested in making quick money without sacrifice.

He said a country like Malaysia and Ghana had its independence in the same year, however, Ghana is far behind in terms of development.

He indicated Japan and South Korea, are far advanced despite not being a Christian country, but ”look at Ghana, we are known to be a religious and Christian country but we are far behind.

”We speak in tongues and always attending church, we are filled with the Holy Spirit, yet, we are not developed. Do you why? It is because we are practising pseudo-Christianity.”

He said politicians in Ghana are greedy, selfish, evil and manipulative to the extent that they only think about themselves.

”Politicians in Ghana love to travel abroad for everything, and when they do, I wonder if they see the transformation in these countries. Do you politicians see the developments in the United States, the UK where you schooled?

”You [Politicians] are greedy, selfish, and want to be rich at all cost at the detriment of citizens. We are a nation with less than 30 million people, but we are unable to manage ourselves because of greed and love for money.”

”Ghana will not develop because Ghanaians have become a bunch of hypocrites. We talk and talk without concrete actions.”

He prayed for President Nana Akufo-Addo so he would be able to achieve success.

He said there are distractors within and outside his party who want him to fail hence the need for him to be vigilant, prayerful and dedicated to the job.

Speaking on ‘Ghana Kasa’, a political show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the man of God told host Uncle Bright that some individuals come into political office to enrich themselves.

He then took his gun on fake prophets who are taking advantage of Ghanaians to enrich themselves.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

