Gov’t white paper on Emile Short Commission work an insult-Bagbin

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon Alban Bagbin says he disagrees with a government that the Emile Short Commission failed to fulfill their terms of reference on the probe that was conducted into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

According to him, the commission did a good job by allowing a lot of people to appear before it to interrogate them.

He said he does not think the government got it correct by saying selecting 90% of the commission’s work.

To him, the action by the government through the white paper was an indictment on the commission.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Afia Kwarteng after a workshop session with the Parliamentary Press Corps in Prampram today, the legislators said the commission must be highly commended for their sterling work.

Had said it was surprising to have the report rubbished, a situation he noted was a slap in the face of the Commission.

The White Paper primarily said the commission failed to achieve their core terms of reference.

The government position among other things rejected the recommendation of the commission which said the individual who assaulted Ningo Prampram MP Sam George should be prosecuted.

The White Paper also rejected the recommendation which said minister of state at the national security should be reprimanded.

But commenting on the White Paper, the Second Deputy Speaker said the government could have done better.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

