Gov’t submits Ayawaso findings for publication & gazetting

Government has submitted for gazetting and publication the report on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry Report and its White Paper.

This was disclosed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The Minister indicated that “after a careful study, government has issued a White Paper, which together with the Report itself, it has elected to publish in accordance with Article 280 Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution.”

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded for the release of the report after the Commission set up by the president completed and submitted its report to the president.

The Commission chaired by Justice Emile Short was established on February 8 this year by President Akufo-Addo to make a full inquiry into the circumstances of and establish the facts leading to the events of the associated violence during the by-election held on January 31.

The Commission was asked to: (a) to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election on the 31st day of January 2019;

(b) to identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries;

(c) to inquire into any matter which the Commission considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries; and

(d) to submit within one month its report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions, if any,” the statement explained.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

