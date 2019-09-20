Gov’t releases White Paper on AWW Commission Report
Government has issued a white paper on the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations following the probe into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.
The
White Paper, which was under the signature of Attorney General Madam Gloria
Akuffo said it accepts the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.5 on
pages 60 and 61 of the Report and refers the recommendation to the Criminal
Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.
Also,
‘’the Government accepts the
Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.6 on page 61 of the Report and
refers the recommendation to the Minister for Health for reference to the
appropriate institution.
It
further noted that ‘’given that the Electoral Commission is an independent
constitutional body, the Government is unable to direct the Electoral
Commission to act on the recommendation of the Commission in paragraph 10.7 on
page 61 of the Report. Nonetheless, the Government will refer the
recommendation to the Electoral Commission for its consideration.
The
Government will refer the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.8 on page
61 of the Report to the Inspector-General of Police for his consideration.
In
respect of the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.9 on page 61 of the
Report, the Government takes the view that there are sufficient state institutions
that deal with grievances outside the police set up including the Judiciary and
the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.
The Government states that the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.10 on page 62 of the Report has been overtaken by events in light of the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), initiated by the President of the Republic, to disband and prohibit vigilante groups and their activities.’’
By: Rainbowradioonline.com