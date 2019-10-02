Gov’t must be commended for increasing cocoa price by 8.42%

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ghana Cocobod, Fiifi Baofo says the government must be highly commended for increasing the price of cocoa by 8.42%.

Responding to concerns raised by some farmers over what they have described as an inadequate price increment, Mr Boafo said the government has done extremely well considering the world market price.

The government has increased the price of cocoa from GH¢7,600.00 to GH¢8,240.00 a tonne and GH¢475.00 to GH¢515.00 a bag.

Per the increment of 8.42 per cent, there is an upward review of GH¢640.00 and GH¢40.00 for a tonne and a bag respectively.

However, farmers from Juaboso, Sefwi Bodi, and Akontombra are unhappy about the new producer price of cocoa, which was announced on Tuesday.

The farmers in a statement said the new price was not the best considering what they have termed as economic hardship, higher cost of living, a higher increase in electricity bills, communication service tax, bad environment for business activities and among others, under the ruling New Patriotic Party.

A statement issued by the farmers said: ‘’Since this government assumed office in 2017, there is no pesewa added to cocoa price for two years but to make an increment in 2019/2020 cocoa season, the government added only gh40 and It is a fact that in the Last 3 years Nana Addo’s government has only added 40 Ghana cedis to the existing price of 475 which we understand it as a cheat and way of stealing farmers.’’

According to the farmers, ‘’ If the government had added the premium receipts to FOB price of cocoa, the price per bag of cocoa as at today would have been not less than ghc800. Let us also note that, if the government has even overlooked premium receipts and rogue farmers, the cocoa price for farmers should have been ghc630. We haven’t forgotten how President Mahama government increased producer price of cocoa for 2016/2017 to ghc475 indicating an increase of ghc263 over his 4 year period from our late president Atta Mills ghc212.’’

But reacting to the concerns raised by the farmers, the PRO for COCOBOD, said the government has done well.

He said by next year, the price will go up by a wider percentage when the new pricing system, which is known as the living price differentia is implemented.

The government in April this year maintained the producer price of cocoa despite suggestions by the IMF to review it downwards.

The IMF advised COCOBOD to review the producer price of cocoa downwards to reflect changes in international cocoa prices.

It was the case of the IMF that the downward adjustment could have helped COCOBOD deal with a current funding gap of GHS1 billion.

In its seventh and eighth review documents under the recently concluded External Credit Facility (ECF) Programme, the IMF said the gap was due to government’s inability to reduce the producer prices paid to cocoa farmers at a time global prices of the crop have been falling.

However, COCOBOD maintained the price in the bid to discourage farmers from giving out their lands for other activities.

Reacting to this, Fiifi Boafo said the move has shown how committed government was in dealing with cocoa affairs.

