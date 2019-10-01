Government’s assurance that it has not authorised CSE exhilarating-Bibiani Presby Church

‘’The announcement by the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh that his outfit has not approved the Comprehensive Sexual Education to be taught in basic schools is a piece of great news, the District Pastor, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Biabiani, Reverend PK. Yirenkyi has declared.

The man of God said he was not only pleased but has received a letter confirming the position of the government.

Reverend Yirenkyi said it would have been a disaster for the ministry to implement the programme because it was unGhanaian, against our cultural beliefs and values as a people.

He said the Comprehensive Sexuality Education was a subtle way to promote sexual promiscuity, homosexuality and sexual sin among children.

Religious bodies in Ghana he said would have forcefully resisted the attempt should the government have failed to heed to reasoning and wise counsel.

According to him, he was worried when news broke that the government was planning to introduce CSE in basic schools.

He said he saw that as an agenda meant to brainwash our children.

The Ghana Education Service has said it wants to insert into the guidelines a phrase that says students will be taught the subject “within the acceptable cultural values and norms of Ghanaian society”.

At the press conference Tuesday, the Minister reiterated that the National Council for Curriculum Assessment has also not submitted to the Ministry any document relating to the CSE which has invoked strong public sentiments.

